Advertisement

Virginia home catches fire after resident attempts to thaw frozen pipes with torch

The resident told authorities the fire started after they attempted to thaw a frozen water pipe...
The resident told authorities the fire started after they attempted to thaw a frozen water pipe with a torch.(Jim Talley | Marion Fire-EMS)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia officials said a home caught fire after a resident reportedly attempted to thaw a frozen water pipe with a torch.

According to Marion Fire-EMS, when crews arrived on the scene of the fire on the 2700 block of Highway 16, they found heavy flames coming from the home.

“Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames showing from a small residential structure located behind and between two additional occupied structures,” fire officials said. “Incident Command was established, and the Sugar Grove Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for an engine and additional manpower.”

Officials said the mission was complicated by a sharp drop-off down to a creek behind the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and said no injuries were reported.

At 1802 hours on Saturday, January 30, Marion Fire-EMS was dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Highway 16 for a...

Posted by Marion Fire-EMS on Sunday, January 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic being diverted onto I-640.
Victim identified in I-40 crash that caused hours-long closures
Wind chills in the 20s and accumulating snow for the higher terrain will make for a mess on...
Snowy, chilly First Alert Monday
Robert Jacob Ray, 29 of Elizabethton
Tenn. man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested following pursuit
Rain transitions to snow late Sunday into Monday as temperatures plunge.
Rainy Sunday to wintry First Alert Monday
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
Two cases of COVID-19 variant found in Tennessee

Latest News

FILE- University of Pittsburgh Pharmacy student Edith Wang loads a syringe with a dose of the...
FEMA obligates $68.5 million to Tennessee for COVID-19 vaccination costs
Team Dolly reminded the public that Dolly Parton only has one Facebook, which is verified with...
Dolly Parton warns of social media accounts pretending to be her
A Metro Nashville police affidavit says Jerry Cowan, 53, began arguing with another man outside...
Police: Tennessee man stabs man, wields bats in mask dispute
Tennessee’s online-only sports betting has seen $312.3 million in gross wagers in its first two...
Tennessee OKs 2 more operators for online-only sportsbooks