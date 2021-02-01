Virginia home catches fire after resident attempts to thaw frozen pipes with torch

MARION, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia officials said a home caught fire after a resident reportedly attempted to thaw a frozen water pipe with a torch.

According to Marion Fire-EMS, when crews arrived on the scene of the fire on the 2700 block of Highway 16, they found heavy flames coming from the home.

“Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames showing from a small residential structure located behind and between two additional occupied structures,” fire officials said. “Incident Command was established, and the Sugar Grove Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for an engine and additional manpower.”

Officials said the mission was complicated by a sharp drop-off down to a creek behind the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and said no injuries were reported.

At 1802 hours on Saturday, January 30, Marion Fire-EMS was dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Highway 16 for a... Posted by Marion Fire-EMS on Sunday, January 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.