Virtual CASA gala helps Knoxville area kids in need

The annual Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Red Shoe Gala has switched up a bit, due to the pandemic, and will be virtual this year.
Those who purchase a ticket to the Red Shoe Gala will receive party boxes.
Those who purchase a ticket to the Red Shoe Gala will receive party boxes.
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking to help East Tennessee kids in need? The annual Red Shoe Gala hosted by Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is coming up and tickets to the virtual event are on sale now.

According to CASA Executive Director Ada Hernandez-Bell, the gala is themed for the “Wizard of Oz.”

“It’s a no place like home theme,” she told WVLT News. “We believe that children deserve a safe, healthy and happy place where they can thrive.”

The event is February 6. Tickets are $40 for individuals and $75 per couple. Sponsorships are available starting at $250.

“We’re providing doorstep delivery of our party boxes for anyone who has purchased a ticket, and they’ll get a selection of local goods that have been attributed to CASA,” Hernandez-Bell said. “We have posted to where it’s affordable for people who may not come in the past or may not have know a lot about us. And so it’s a great opportunity for people on the community that are just curious, interested to sit at home and grab a nice warm blanket and just really engage in finding out more about the agency, and how they can help and get involved.”

The event will go on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., complete with performers and a silent auction.

To purchase tickets, call 865-329-3399, ext 1 or go here.

