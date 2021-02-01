Advertisement

Vols crack top 10 in Coaches Poll, 11th in AP Top 25

Tennessee jumped seven spots in both polls after sweeping its two opponents last week.
No. 18 Tennessee took down No. 15 Kansas at home in a 80-61 game Saturday night.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee jumped seven spots in both major college basketball polls after sweeping its two opponents last week.

The Vols narrowly moved past Mississippi State (9-8, 4-5 SEC) 56-53 on Tuesday before throttling No. 15 Kansas (11-6, 5-4 Big 12) 80-61 Saturday.

Tennessee shot 53 percent and snagged 38 rebounds in its victory over the Jayhawks, which fell eight spots (to 23rd) in the AP Poll and four spots (to 22nd) in the latest Coaches Poll.

The Vols hit the road for the first time in nearly two weeks when it travels to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss Tuesday. Tipoff from The Pavilion is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

