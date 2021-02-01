‘Wayne’s World’ set for Super Bowl ad debut

Advertisement

By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) -Are you ready for a laugh during the Super Bowl?

CNN reported, ”Wayne’s World” stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are reuniting their characters Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar for an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial.

The ad is the first Super Bowl appearance for Uber Eats that will run on Feb. 7.

This isn’t the first time Myers and Carvey had fun with advertising on “Wayne’s World.” The duo hilariously fought back against pressure to advertise on their show in the 1992 “Wayne’s World” movie.

“Wayne’s World” first gained popularity on “Saturday Night Live” in 1989.

Uber Eats food delivery competitor DoorDash will also be running an ad during the game.

