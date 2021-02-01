Winter Wonderland means big business for Ober Gatlinburg

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ober Gatlinburg has most of their trails open, eight, in nearly six seasons going into 2021.

Monday, the snow fell for another time this winter, and nearly 4,000 people were expected to either ski, snowboard, or snow tube.

”This natural snow just laying on top of what we’ve created is making a lot of fun out there on the slopes,” said Tom Royther Ober Gatlinburg’s marketing manager.

Despite the snowfall, fake snow was still being made, in order to build the best ground to ski on as possible.

Sarah Harrell is a ski instructor at Ober Gatlinburg, and with only an hour into her shift Monday, she could tell folks were excited to hit the slopes.

”We don’t get to ski when it’s snowing like this very often so it’s fun,” said Harrell. ”We’re really excited to get this snow. It’s a little sticky this morning so you might fall down if you get to going too fast, but it’s really fun for skiing.”

Ober Gatlinburg is often the first snow spot for many in the south. Because of this many of the people who stop by the slopes are experiencing snow for the first time.

”It’s a great activity to get out and outdoor recreate. It’s in demand more than ever, and we’re happy to open our doors to the public to outdoor recreation, snow skiing, snowboarding, and even snow tubing,” said Ober Gatlinburg Digital Marketing Specialist Justin Vichich.

