Wreck on I-40 east in Cocke County causes backup

Cocke County crash on I-40 east
Cocke County crash on I-40 east(WVLT)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wreck on Interstate 40 east near mile marker 450 in Cocke County is causing major traffic trouble.

According to TDOT, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

I-40 east was down to one lane with the right lane and shoulder blocked as crews worked to clear the wreck.

No information about any possible injuries or when the roadway was expected to be clear was immediately released.

