YWCA begins ‘Race Against Racism’ to kick off Black History Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - YWCA Knoxville and the Tennessee Valley invited the public to celebrate Black History Month by participating in the Great Race Against Racism.

For 25 years, YWCA has hosted hundreds of community members annually for Diversity Day and the Race Against Racism 5K at YWCA’s Phyllis Wheatley Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Great Race Against Racism will be a virtual experience. The event will take place throughout the entire month of February.

Participants will use the app “GooseChase” to visit historical sites that have been impactful to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities in Knox and Anderson Counties.

Throughout the month, participants will race to collect points by physically visiting different locations along the route, learning about their historical impact, and either submitting a photo or geographically “checking-in” via the app. Participants won’t have to enter the buildings to receive points.

There are more than 20 locations to be explored, including Dr. Walter Hardy Park, Frieson Black Cultural Center at the University of Tennessee and the Wheat Community Burial Ground on the outskirts of Anderson County.

“This virtual opportunity has given YWCA a chance to broaden our reach, partner with our community, and highlight the incredible history and work that so many have dedicated their life to,” said Karlyn Reel, YWCA director of communications and events. “Highlighting the history, both hard and inspiring, is important to the process of understanding the realities of our BIPOC neighbors, friends, and colleagues.”

In July 2020, YWCA launched its first-ever 21 Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge, with the theme of “Commit. Communicate. Educate. Act.” Over 1,200 individuals participated in the 21 Day Challenge.

“The Great Race Against Racism is a safe and socially distanced activity that will kick-start the YWCA’s 2021 efforts to continue community conversations and action on racial equity and social justice,” Reel said.

For information on how to participate in the race, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.