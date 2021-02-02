Advertisement

59 homes lost, more threatened in Australian wildfire

The cause of the blaze was unknown
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERTH, Australia (AP) — An out-of-control wildfire burning northeast of the Australian west coast city of Perth has destroyed at least 59 homes and was threatening more Tuesday, with many residents across the region told it is too late to leave.

The 7,000-hectare (17,000-acre) blaze, which has an 80-kilometer (50-mile) perimeter, began on Monday and raged through the night near the town of Wooroloo, with the shires of Mundaring, Chittering, Northam, and the city of Swan affected.

“Firefighters have done a remarkable job in some of the most challenging conditions that we’ve experienced in the metropolitan region for some time,” Western Australia state Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said.

“Tragically, 59 properties have been lost in this fire and that number may increase as we continue to assess the extent of the damage,” Klemm added.

Six firefighters sustained minor injuries, Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. No other injuries were reported.

The fire doubled in size overnight and burned through 7,366 hectares (18,202 acres) of farm and woodland, officials said.

State Premier Mark McGowan said 80% of all properties at Tilden Park near Gidgegannup on Perth’s northeast rural fringe have been lost.

McGowan said a large aerial tanker was flying from the Australian east coast to help fight the blaze.

“This is an extremely dangerous fire and a serious situation. Weather conditions are extremely volatile,” McGowan said.

“Please do everything you can to keep you and your family safe and look after each other,” he added.

People in a 25-kilometer (16-mile) stretch west from Wooroloo to the Walyunga National Park northeast of Perth were told Tuesday it had become too dangerous to leave their homes.

“You must shelter before the fire arrives, as the extreme heat will kill you well before the flames reach you,” a warning said.

Roads out of semi-rural suburb The Vines on Perth’s northern outskirts were bumper-to-bumper with traffic, making some people choose to stay.

Melissa Stahl, 49, heeded a text telling her to evacuate.

“I could smell the fire and went out the back and the whole yard was filled with smoke,” she said. “We grabbed bedding, photos, the two kids and the dog and got out of there.”

A warning to other threatened areas told people to leave if they are not prepared to fight the blaze. The bushfire is unpredictable and weather conditions are rapidly changing, the warning said, urging people to stay vigilant.

The cause of the blaze was unknown.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Superintendent Peter Sutton said about 250 firefighters had been battling the erratic fire.

“It has made it very hard, near on impossible ... to suppress this fire,” Sutton said.

Wildfires are common during the current South Hemisphere summer. However, the season has been mild on Australia’s southeast coast, which was devastated by massive fires last summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
School closings in the Ozarks.
Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?
Winter Alerts for most today.
Cold wind and snow showers, First Alert Monday

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, July 17, 2020 file photo, Captain Sir Thomas Moore poses for the media...
Capt. Tom Moore, UK veteran who walked for NHS, dies at 100
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer moves ahead on Biden virus aid, including stimulus checks; GOP talks continue
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is readying a tactic to pass COVID relief.
Democrats ready to pass COVID relief with reconciliation vote
Dolly Parton turned down the presidential medal of freedom twice from Trump.
Dolly Parton turns down Medal of Freedom twice
Myanmar's military stand guard at a checkpoint manned with an armored vehicles blocking a road...
US calls detentions in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions