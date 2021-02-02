6 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Valentine’s Day may look a little different this year due to the pandemic, but businesses across East Tennessee are offering special ways for people to celebrate safely.

Private Moving Screening at Tennessee Theatre

The Tennessee Theatre is allowing guests to host a private movie screening for up to 20 people. Guests will be given popcorn, soda or water and candy for all guests.

Tennessee Theatre ‘I Love You’ Sign

The Tennessee Theatre is helping all love birds say ‘I love you’ in a special way this Valentine’s Day, while beating the crowds amid the pandemic.

Instead of giving your valentine a traditional card, this year you can send your significant other a special message, displayed for all to see on the Tennessee Theatre’s marquee. You can rent a time slot for your message to be shown on the marquee on February 14 for three hours for $150:

Homer Hound for Valentine’s Day

Tennessee Smokies Baseball wants to help make your Valentine’s Day one for the books! This year the team mascot Homer Hound is available to deliver a Smokies inspired gift to your loved one.

The Smokies is offering a full adult Valentine’s package for $89 and a kids version for $45. You can learn more about the deals here.

Mountaintop Dining and Violinist at Anakeesta’s Cliff Top Restaurant

Anakeesta is welcoming guests on Valentine’s Days to enjoy a dinner at Cliff Top restaurant against the backdrop of Mt. LeConte and the national park. Violinist Cody Bauer will be performing from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Take-Home Beer and Chocolate Tasting

The Casual Pint of Hardin Valley partnered with Berrylicious Bouquets to offer a take-home beer and chocolate tasting kit. The take-home beer and chocolate pairing will allow people to pick up some tasty brews and treats to enjoy in the comfort of their own home.

Each kit will come with 3 different chocolate options, 3 different beer options and a self-guided pairing menu.

Express “Much Love” with Downtown Knoxville

Now through Feb. 14, little signs of love will be displayed in Downtown Knoxville, so the community can express “Much Love” in celebration of Valentine’s Day from photo ops to light displays to a special I LOVE KNOX mailbox.

The Downtown Knoxville Alliance is inviting community members and visitors to write love letters to the city, sharing a special memory, favorite downtown spot or what they love most about the city. A bright red, four-foot mailbox featuring artwork by Paris Woodhull will be in Market Square along Union Avenue from Feb. 1-14 to collect the letters.

Take A Stroll Through Downtown Knoxville

Downtown Knoxville will be lit up to celebrate the day of love. A red and white light display will shine in Krutch Park through Feb. 14. People can take a love-themed photo near the iconic heart sculpture in Krutch Park along with multiple love-themed murals painted by local artists around Market Square.

