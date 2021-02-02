Advertisement

9 soldiers released from Texas hospital after 11 ingested antifreeze they thought was alcohol

The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.(CNN Newsource)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EL PASO, Texas (WVLT) - Nine Texas soldiers have been released from the hospital after being treated for ingesting ethylene glycol, which they believed to be an alcoholic drink.

According to Fort Bliss officials, one soldier remains in the Intensive Care Unit at William Beaumont Army Medical Center and another soldier remains in the non-critical care ward. Both soldiers have improved prognoses, according to a statement from Fort Bliss.

KTSM reported the other nine soldiers were released from the hospital between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

Soldiers from two units assigned to the 3-43rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion became sick on Jan. 28 after completing a 10-day battery-sized training exercise at Fort Bliss’ McGregor Range Complex from Jan. 18 to Jan. 28.

KTSM reported, an initial investigation found that 11 soldiers drank the liquid.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command continues to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

