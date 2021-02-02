Advertisement

Amazon reveals eye catching helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed

This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters...
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters redevelopment to be built in Arlington, Va. The plans released Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, features a 350-foot helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike. (NBBJ/Amazon via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) -Amazon has revealed plans for the next phase of its headquarters redevelopment in Virginia, featuring a signature 350-foot helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike.

The head-turning helix building is the centerpiece of the proposal that also features three 22-story office buildings.

The Seattle-based company is looking to accommodate 25,000 new workers over the coming years in the Arlington County neighborhoods across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital.

The company said in a blog post that the building is designed to help people connect to nature.

Sketches show trees spiraling along the building’s exterior. Amazon said the exterior climb will be open to public tours on weekends.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party
School closings in the Ozarks.
Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?

Latest News

A South Carolina man faces robbery charges after passing a note indicating he was armed to a...
SC man accused of armed robbery said he was ‘just joking’
Chilly afternoon sunshine Tuesday
Cold blasts lasts past the 8-Day
Beware scammers pretending to be with Sevier County Sheriff’s Office
Buffalo Wild Wings to offer free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime