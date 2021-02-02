Beware scammers pretending to be with Sevier County Sheriff’s Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to warn residents of a phone scam currently active in the community.

SCSO said officers have received reports from victims who said that callers reached out to them claiming to be with the sheriff’s office. The scammers often:

* refers to the community member by name,

* tells the community member the call is being recorded, and/or

* tells the community member they missed a court appearance or jury duty.

* tells the community member that there is a family emergency and requests to be contacted at a different phone number.

The scammer then tells the victim that they need to send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest or they may turn themselves into jail.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office reminds you to be aware that:

* The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office does not call individuals and demand or request money from community members under any circumstances.

* The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office or any other legitimate law enforcement agency does not call community members seeking payment for outstanding traffic citations or warrants. This includes claims of unpaid federal or state taxes.

* Individuals claiming to collect debts may try to instill fear in potential victims to persuade them to forward money.

Tips to help avoid becoming a victim to this scam include:

* Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email.

* Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

* Stay private. Regularly update privacy settings for social media sites. Scammers often make their stories more believable by trolling for personal information on Facebook, Twitter Instagram, and similar sites.

* Never wire money, provide debit or credit card numbers to a stranger.

The sheriff’s office said if you are a Sevier County resident and fall victim to these scams you are encouraged to file a report by calling (865) 453-4668.

