Buffalo Wild Wings to offer free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

(KOLNKGIN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Buffalo Wild Wings will be offering free wings for the third year in a row if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.

The restaurant announced it will offer an order of six-count wings for free if the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers goes into overtime.

“Overtime is synonymous with Buffalo Wild Wings and we’re leaning into that yet again this year with free wings for America if the Big Game goes into overtime,” said Rita Patel, Chief Marketing Officer for Buffalo Wild Wings in a press release. “Because the only thing better than extra football is free wings.”

If the game goes into overtime, wing fans will be able to redeem the offer on Feb. 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. local time.

