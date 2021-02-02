Coast Guard, Navy seize $211 million worth of drugs at sea

(AP) -The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy offloaded more than $211 million worth of drugs on Monday, collected from seizures in international waters in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The 11,400 pounds of cocaine and 9,000 pounds of marijuana were intercepted in the last few months of 2020 by crews aboard four ships operating in the waters west and south of California.

“When you are covering a drug-smuggling transit zone the size of the continental United States, every ship makes a huge difference,” said Lt. Jonathan Dietrich in a written statement about the drug interception efforts.

The Coast Guard and Navy said they were pleased with the results of their joint efforts intercepting drugs at sea and keeping them off the streets in the United States, they say.

The drugs were offloaded when the ships returned to San Diego.

The Navy and Coast Guard’s efforts against drug smugglers at sea are part of a coordinated operation aimed at transnational criminal organizations, fueled by drug trafficking money, by disrupting the flow of drugs from Central and South America.

