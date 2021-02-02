Advertisement

Cocke Co. health department determines its closings, delays by schools

COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine(WDBJ7)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Cocke County Health Department determines their closings or delays on its local schools.

According to health officials, the health department determines its ‘snow days’ or any other delays by Newport Grammar School.

Newport Grammar School was closed Tuesday, Feb. 2 which resulted in Cocke County Health Department deciding to close as well.

The health department says it will also close or delay if it receives instructions by the local mayor.

Health officials say those who had vaccination appointments today will be receiving a phone call sometime tonight to reschedule the vaccination to either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

For more information visit the Cocke County Health Department here.

