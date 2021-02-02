Cocke Co. health department determines its closings, delays by schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Cocke County Health Department determines their closings or delays on its local schools.

According to health officials, the health department determines its ‘snow days’ or any other delays by Newport Grammar School.

Newport Grammar School was closed Tuesday, Feb. 2 which resulted in Cocke County Health Department deciding to close as well.

The health department says it will also close or delay if it receives instructions by the local mayor.

Health officials say those who had vaccination appointments today will be receiving a phone call sometime tonight to reschedule the vaccination to either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

