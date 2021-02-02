Cold blasts lasts past the 8-Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even with the clearing sky, it was frigid. We’re continuing to fine-tune the rain forecast. Even with more sunshine ahead, we stay below our early February average past the end of the 8-Day.

That includes the bitter cold and the WVLT First Alert next Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The higher elevations continued to collect snow this morning, with snow covered mountain roads, then spotty slick roads where the last of the Winter Weather Advisories continue.

Your Tuesday afternoon comes with clearing. The last of the snow in the Smokies tapers off midday, of course there’s plenty left on the ground there. The sunshine makes for a better view and provides melting for those with leftover snow. Temperatures are still on the chilly side, with a high around 38 degrees, and the wind makes it feel colder.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, as these clouds cut through again and drop some flurries. We’ll drop to around 26 degrees, with patchy freezing fog possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

