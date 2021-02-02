Advertisement

Dolly Parton debuts Super Bowl commercial

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Super Bowl commercial featuring country music legend Dolly Parton debuted ahead of the big game.

Squarespace, a website building and hosting company, released the commercial that features Parton’s hit song ‘9 to 5.’

The song is used in the commercial that features entrepreneurs using SquareSpace to pursue their passions outside of their day jobs.

Parton said she is using Squarespace to launch a website for her new fragrance. The website Dollyfragrance.com is set to launch soon.

“A lot of people through the years have wanted to change the lyrics to fit certain things they’re doing. I really thought that was a wonderful thing, especially for Squarespace. They’re so into people, new entrepreneurs working after hours to start their own businesses,” Parton said in an interview with the Associated Press.

In the interview, Parton joked that she works 365 days a year.

“I’m always working 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work all hours of the night and day,” Parton said. “Whatever you need to do, you gotta get it done, however many hours it takes.”

Watch the full commercial below:

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party
School closings in the Ozarks.
Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?

Latest News

Man arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into Morgan Co. prison
The developers said the technology would be user-friendly and suitable for children and the...
ORNL, UT developing whistle that screens for COVID-19
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains listed as third-most dangerous national park
Chilly afternoon sunshine Tuesday
Chilly sunshine today, but clouds and flurries return tonight