East Tenn. to receive 5,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced Tuesday that 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are heading for the East Tennessee region.

2,000 doses will be sent to Knox County.

KCHD recently made the decision to expand eligibility for the vaccine to anyone 70 and older to reduce confusion and stay in line with the state health department’s plan.

Health officials did not announce a date when appointments will open for the next round of vaccinations in Knox County.

