Advertisement

East Tenn. to receive 5,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine

By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced Tuesday that 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are heading for the East Tennessee region.

2,000 doses will be sent to Knox County.

KCHD recently made the decision to expand eligibility for the vaccine to anyone 70 and older to reduce confusion and stay in line with the state health department’s plan.

Health officials did not announce a date when appointments will open for the next round of vaccinations in Knox County.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party
School closings in the Ozarks.
Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?

Latest News

An Ohio man died after trying to rescue one of his dogs Saturday, officials in Medina County...
Ohio man drowns trying to save dog from icy pond
U.S. Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach
Coast Guard, Navy seize $211 million worth of drugs at sea
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
9 soldiers released from Texas hospital after 11 ingested antifreeze they thought was alcohol
Artists work on antique loom at Appalachian Arts Craft Center in Clinton, Tennessee.
Handcrafted Appalachian artworks go online during pandemic
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment benefits could hurt tax return