Family owners of drive-thru Tennessee funeral home land Netflix reality show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — The owners of a funeral home that lets friends and family say goodbye to loved ones in an unconventional way has captured the attention of Hollywood.

WREG reported that the new Netflix reality show “Buried by the Bernards” features the R. Bernard Funeral Services located in Memphis. The show documents the business and the family behind it. The funeral home performs regular services, but also offers drive-thru funerals.

“This first came about in 2017 when we first opened up this funeral home, and it just blew up,” Deja Bernard said. “It went viral due to the drive-thru window.”

Bernard told WREG that everything changed when producer Warren Robinson kept contacting the family.

“One day my grandmother and dad said let’s call this man back and see what is it he wants, and he wanted us to do a reality TV show,” Deja said

The calls led to an eight-episode Netflix show, featuring Ryan Bernard, the owner, and his two daughters Deja and Raegan, his mother Debbie and his uncle Kevin.

“Our family has already been super funny, entrepreneurs and super funny, if I might add again,” Raegan said.

Deja added, “They had to literally come down here and meet before they started the show because they thought we were actors. They didn’t think we were a real family and we said no, this is actually us, on a daily basis.”

Sadly, the business has increased due to the pandemic, the family said.

“It’s really picking up over here. I hate it so much but that window everyone one wants that window and wants to use the window,” Deja said.

Raegan added, “We do everything for the family. We make it special for them.”

WREG reported that the show debuts February 12.

