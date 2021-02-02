Advertisement

Great Smoky Mountains listed as third-most dangerous national park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park was listed among the most dangerous national parks, according to Outforia.

Based on data from the National Park Service, the outdoor travel guide ranked national parks based on the number of deaths that occured there from 2010 to 2020.

The data listed 92 deaths that occured over the decade at GSMNP.

GSMNP was ranked third just behind the Grand Canyon and Yosemite.

The most common cause of death at GSMNP are motor vehicle crashes. Over the ten-year period 37 people died due to a crash. Medical/natural death was the other leading cause, according to the data.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

