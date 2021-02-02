Advertisement

Handcrafted Appalachian artworks go online during pandemic

Appalachian Arts Craft Center
By Anne Brock
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Willa Reister said she loves the feeling of working with clay, creating new works with her hands, and the socialization at Appalachian Arts Craft Center. “I just fell in love with the craft center community ideal. That’s what made the pottery twice as much fun for me, is being able to do it in this kind of a situation.”

The pandemic puts limits on how many people can use the pottery studio or other workspaces at the center near Clinton, yet the nonprofit effort continues to support artists in East Tennessee. Pat Bing said weaving has historical context for her as well as meaning as she creates new works on a 200-year-old loom. “It’s characteristic of the Appalachian culture for one thing, but it also shows the progression of weaving.”

In more than 50 years, the process of bringing in artists and supporting them with workshop space plus a shop to sell their works has not changed much. The community education has a long history here, too, with hands-on classes. Yet, the pandemic prompted the center to turn to technology.

“We rebuilt our website,” said Director Ashley Pegram. “We added the online store. We photographed things that are in our store currently along with some things that aren’t.”

The center added virtual classes to its offerings, so the general public can engage and learn from the experience of seasoned artists. “Beginning knitting class and making your own hat class for students to take at home,” said Pegram. The classes are listed here online. “We have so much here to offer. We want to keep it going.”

