KCHD expands eligibility for those 70 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Health Department announced it will expand the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to those 70 and older.

The change was made in coordination with the announcement from the Tennessee Department of Health.

“We are thrilled to be advancing our vaccine distribution on the state’s timeline because we know so many in this age group are eager to be vaccinated,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Numbers seem to be trending in the right direction and we know that has a lot to do with the community reaction to the vaccine.”

KCHD officials said they will continue vaccinating those in the first priority groups including health care workers and first responders. . A full list of qualifying groups can be found here.

There are cirrently no available vaccination appointments through KCHD at this time. KCHD said more will open as they receive additional vaccine shipments.

KCHD plans to launch a new automated scheduling and registration platform with a waitlist option. When this system is launched, those who are 70 and older, as well as other qualifying groups, will be able to register for appointments and sign-up on the waitlist.

“While we are encouraged that more people who are considered vulnerable and high-risk because of their age are now eligible for the vaccine, we continue to stress that demand for this vaccine still significantly outpaces supply,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “It will take time to vaccinate everyone in these expanded age groups, so we continue to ask for your patience as we work to get vaccine out to our community as quickly as possible.”

According to KCHD, there are approximately 52,000 individuals who are 70 years and older in Knox County. Approximately, 31,000 of those individuals are 75 and older.

Data from the Tennessee Department of Health stated nearly 45,000 vaccinations have been administered in Knox County.

