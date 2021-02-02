Advertisement

KCSO says final farewell to officer who died from COVID-19

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said its final farewell to one of its own Monday.

According to KCSO, Warrants Officer Toby Keiser died after a battle with COVID-19 on Jan. 19.

“The Knox County Sheriff’s Office blue family said our final farewell to Warrants Officer Toby Keiser this morning,” said KCSO in a Facebook post Monday. “Officer Keiser served the citizens of Knox County and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with pride and dedication. He was loved by all who knew him. He will be missed terribly by his family both blood and blue and by everyone fortunate enough to call him a friend.”

KCSO says Sheriff Tom Spangler and Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the Knoxville Police Department and Rural Metro Fire Department for their assistance.

“Rest easy Unit 72, we’ll take it from here,” said KCSO.

