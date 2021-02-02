Advertisement

Kitten survives after refusing to come down from tree during Ohio snowstorm

Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO/WVLT) - When telling this kitten to “come down right meow” didn’t do the trick, an Ohio homeowner called in backup.

WOIO reported that a kitten in South Amherst refused to come down from a tree for several hours during a snowstorm Monday.

That’s when members of the South Amherst Fire Department and the Village of South Amherst Street Department volunteered to get the cat down. Firefighters called it an “interesting game of ‘cat and mouse’.”

Luckily, the kitten was rescued after a while and no fire department vehicles were needed.

