KUB warns of N. Broadway lane closure Wednesday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Utilities Board announced an overnight lane closure for North Broadway between Adair Drive and Sanders Drive.

The closure will begin Wednesday night at 10 p.m. and continue through 6 a.m. Thursday. The closure is due to work on the water distribution system.

One northbound lane, the center turn lane and both southbound lanes will remain open. Access to area businesses will remain open, too.

KUB said the closure will be completed weather permitting.

