Man arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into Morgan Co. prison

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A large drug smuggling operation in Morgan County was busted following a traffic stop.

According to the Oliver Springs Police Department, officers pulled over 52-year-old David Pope on Jan. 25 on the 300 block of Ridgeview Road.

During the traffic stop, authorities discovered Pope, who is on parole with the Tennessee Department of Correction, was in possession of multiple narcotics including marijuana, MDMA, meth, and cocaine, suboxone and 30 cell phones.

Pope told investigators he planned to take the items to the Morgan County Correctional Complex and throw them over the security fencing. Pope reportedly confessed to having coordinated multiple ‘throw-overs’ in the past.

During a search of Pope’s home, officials discovered g a vacuum seal machine used for sealing contraband packages as well as 30 guns and two stolen motorcycles. One of the motorcycles was seen on video being used in previous ‘throw-overs’ at the Morgan County Correctional Complex.

According to TDC, Pope is cooperating with investigators, providing more information on the smuggling operation and admitted to his involvement in taking and dropping off contraband packages at a worksite he knew inmate crews frequented.

Investigators said Pope’s cellphone revealed six mobile banking accounts commonly used to receive money payments, directly associated with current inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex. Conversations were also found on the phone between Pope and those same inmates discussing amounts of items, price, and drop-off dates.

“The introduction of contraband into one of our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise and the public,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff.”

Pope is on a $190,000 secure bond and is facing a Violation of Parole among other charges. Additional charges are anticipated in the case. If anyone has information in this case, they are asked to contact the TDOC tip line at 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463).

