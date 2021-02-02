Advertisement

Mayor Jacobs to recognize black-owned businesses during Black History Month

Mayor Jacobs warning about road conditions
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will recognize Black History Month through a series of interviews, features and documentaries in February.

Jacobs released a featurette Tuesday, discussing the historical impact of current and former black residents on the culture, community, and overall well-being locally and across East Tennessee.

“Black history is American history,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Black History Month is a time for all Americans to learn about the achievements and contributions of African Americans that helped to shape the nation. This month we must also celebrate the plentiful black history with which Knox County is richly blessed.”

Each week during February, Jacobs will focus on a black-owned business as a part of his small business series, including Chandra Taylor of Mer-Mer’s Bakery; Marc Nelson of Marc Nelson Denim; Pamela Brown of Mr. Cool’s AC Transmission & Brake Service; and Melba Kendrick of Asheville Highway Animal Hospital.

The Mayor also will highlight black community leaders, including pioneers of the civil rights movement in Knoxville.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

