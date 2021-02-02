Advertisement

Ohio man drowns trying to save dog from icy pond

An Ohio man died after trying to rescue one of his dogs Saturday, officials in Medina County said.
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/WVLT) - An Ohio man died after trying to rescue one of his dogs Saturday, officials in Medina County said.

The Medina County Water and Rescue Team said they found a 64-year-old man dead in a private pond after he tried to rescue one of his dogs when it fell through the water’s ice, WXIX reported.

The dog was rescued after the owner’s body was discovered.

Posted by Litchfield Fire and Rescue, Ohio on Saturday, January 30, 2021

The sheriff’s office warned residents not to go out on ice-covered waterways, even if your pet is out there.

If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1 first, before you make any moves.

