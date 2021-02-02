ORNL, UT developing whistle that screens for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are in the process of developing a breath-sampling whistle that could make COVID-19 screening easy to do at home.

The technology would incorporate hydrogel material to capture an exhaled breath and preserve the samples that would then be sent to a lab for analysis or transferred to a testing kit that could detect COVID-19.

“Our motivation is to put actionable information in the hands of users to help them make timely decisions, such as whether to go to work or school, quarantine, or seek medical care,” said UTHSC’s Dr. Scott Strome.

The developers said the technology would be user-friendly and suitable for children and the elderly.

The prototype was 3D printed at ORNL’s Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences and designed for low-cost mass production.

