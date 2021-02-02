Report: Knoxville among top cities for bed bugs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from Orkin says Knoxville is one of the top cities for bed bugs in the country.

The city ranks 36th on the list, behind Cedar Rapids and above Houston. Number one on the list is Chicago.

Orkin based the report on “treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2019 – November 30, 2020. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.”

“Bed bugs are a concern for everyone because they are master hitchhikers, traveling home with people when they likely don’t realize it,” said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. “Their nature of hiding in difficult-to-find cracks and crevices once introduced into a room can make them hard to control, which is why involving a trained professional at the sight of an introduction is recommended.”

According to Insider, here are some tips on avoiding a bed bug infestation in your home:

1. Familiarize yourself with signs of bed bugs. Bed bugs are oval, flat, brown and wingless insects about a ¼-inch long. They can be found in box springs, mattresses, bed frames, wall outlets, floor cracks and behind clocks and pictures.

2. Inspect your hotel or rental home’s bed.

3. Protect your bed at home. Purchasing mattress and box spring encasements and bed bug interceptors are easy ways to protect yourself against any future bed bug-related hassle.

4. Be careful when buying second-hand furniture.

5. Guard your suitcase. Since bed bugs love hitching rides, it’s important to safeguard your suitcase from the critters during vacations or business trips.

6. Wash all your clothes after a vacation — even pieces you didn’t wear.

