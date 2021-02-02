Advertisement

Report: Knoxville among top cities for bed bugs

A new report from Orkin says Knoxville is one of the top cities for bed bugs in the country.
(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from Orkin says Knoxville is one of the top cities for bed bugs in the country.

The city ranks 36th on the list, behind Cedar Rapids and above Houston. Number one on the list is Chicago.

Orkin based the report on “treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2019 – November 30, 2020. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.”

“Bed bugs are a concern for everyone because they are master hitchhikers, traveling home with people when they likely don’t realize it,” said Ben Hottel, an Orkin entomologist. “Their nature of hiding in difficult-to-find cracks and crevices once introduced into a room can make them hard to control, which is why involving a trained professional at the sight of an introduction is recommended.”

According to Insider, here are some tips on avoiding a bed bug infestation in your home:

  • 1. Familiarize yourself with signs of bed bugs. Bed bugs are oval, flat, brown and wingless insects about a ¼-inch long. They can be found in box springs, mattresses, bed frames, wall outlets, floor cracks and behind clocks and pictures.
  • 2. Inspect your hotel or rental home’s bed.
  • 3. Protect your bed at home. Purchasing mattress and box spring encasements and bed bug interceptors are easy ways to protect yourself against any future bed bug-related hassle.
  • 4. Be careful when buying second-hand furniture.
  • 5. Guard your suitcase. Since bed bugs love hitching rides, it’s important to safeguard your suitcase from the critters during vacations or business trips.
  • 6. Wash all your clothes after a vacation — even pieces you didn’t wear.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party
School closings in the Ozarks.
Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?

Latest News

An Ohio man died after trying to rescue one of his dogs Saturday, officials in Medina County...
Ohio man drowns trying to save dog from icy pond
U.S. Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach
Coast Guard, Navy seize $211 million worth of drugs at sea
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
9 soldiers released from Texas hospital after 11 ingested antifreeze they thought was alcohol
Artists work on antique loom at Appalachian Arts Craft Center in Clinton, Tennessee.
Handcrafted Appalachian artworks go online during pandemic
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment benefits could hurt tax return