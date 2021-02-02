Advertisement

Rural Metro battles pickup truck fire in North Knox Co.

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire officials said a pickup truck near a home in North Knox County caught fire Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene on the 7700 block of Gracemont Boulevard around 3:50 a.m.

According to Rural Metro, when crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and threatening a nearby home.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from damaging the home, but said the vehicle was a total loss.

