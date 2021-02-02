Advertisement

SC man accused of armed robbery said he was ‘just joking’

A South Carolina man faces robbery charges after passing a note indicating he was armed to a store employee in Horry County, investigators said.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WVLT) – A South Carolina man faces robbery charges after passing a note indicating he was armed to a store employee in Horry County, investigators said.

WMBF reported that 20-year-old Spencer Allen Boros was charged with armed robbery after passing the note, indicating he was going to rob the place, to a staff member Sunday.

The man had entered the store, asked for a pen and some paper, then slipped the note to the employee, according to an arrest report.

The report said the man told the employee he was “just joking” before walking to the bathroom and then leaving the store. He was arrested a short time later. WMBF reported that Boros stole a steak from the store before leaving.

He was released from jail on a $500 bond Monday.

