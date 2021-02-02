Shamrock Shake, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry returning to McDonald’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two famous treats will be returning to McDonald’s in a couple weeks.

According to a release, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be back on February 15 for a limited time.

The Shamrock shake flavor consists of a vanilla soft serve topped with a mint-green Shamrock syrup.

