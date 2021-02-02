Advertisement

Shamrock Shake, Oreo Shamrock McFlurry returning to McDonald’s

McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
McDonald's is bringing back the Shamrock Shake for St. Patrick's Day.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two famous treats will be returning to McDonald’s in a couple weeks.

According to a release, the Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will be back on February 15 for a limited time.

The Shamrock shake flavor consists of a vanilla soft serve topped with a mint-green Shamrock syrup.

For more information about the Shamrock desserts, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

