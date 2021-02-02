Snow exits but the chill sticks around

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The system departs early Tuesday but colder air lingers most of the week. Rain is back early Friday as the temps keep dropping. Our next First Alert is already announced: it’s next Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The last of the snow is falling this morning. The Winter Weather Advisories for the foothills to far NE TN and far SE KY continue through midday, with the Winter Storm Warning in the Smokies also until 1 p.m. We have flurries flying from cold clouds this morning, with temperatures in the low to upper 20s.

Your Tuesday comes with clearing. The last of the snow in the Smokies tapers off midday, of course there’s plenty left on the ground there. The sunshine makes for a better view and provides melting for those with leftover snow. Temperatures are still on the chilly side, with a high around 38 degrees, and the wind makes it feel colder.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, as these clouds cut through again and drop some flurries. We’ll drop to around 26 degrees, with patchy freezing fog possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday clears faster, so more sunshine and a few degrees warmer, with a high of 41 degrees.

Clouds return Thursday, and we’ll be in the mid 40s. Isolated showers are possible during the day.

Rain reenters the picture late Thursday night into Friday. Some of this could be locally heavy at times by Friday morning. An overnight high will be in the upper 40s for the almanac, but you’ll feel temperatures drop to the upper 30s Friday morning as the rain wraps up, then an afternoon in the mid 40s.

We’ll have spotty snow showers Friday night, then some rain showers Saturday, with a high in the mid 40s. We’ll get back to some snow showers Saturday night, as we’re all freezing again. Then Sunday is chilly in the mid 30s, so the snow showers to wintry mix showers continue to be scattered throughout the day.

Frigid air takes over Sunday night into Monday, with temperatures in the teens and a WVLT First Alert for the deep freeze. It’s looking clear and just downright COLD all day Monday.

We’ll also be watching another large rain/snow/mix system rolling through the country in the middle of next week.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Arctic air digs south to start next week. (WVLT)

