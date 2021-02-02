South Carolina woman celebrates 107th birthday 2 weeks after beating COVID-19

CHESTER COUTY, S.C. (WVLT) -A South Carolina woman spent her 107th birthday with her family behind a glass wall.

Fox 46 Charlotte reported, 107-year-old Margaret Hoyle celebrated her birthday on Friday. Hoyle was born on Jan. 29, 1914.

At 106-years-old, Hoyle was still living by herself until she fell and broke her hip in July.

Fox 46 Charlotte reported, Hoyle’s family asked her other family members and friends to write her a personalized birthday message in hopes of receiving 107 cards. The goal was surpassed.

“I’m 107-years-old, today, and I beat the COVID,” said Hoyle.

Hoyle beat COVID two weeks ago.

Fox 46 Charlotte reported, Hoyle has outlived three out of her four children. She has 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 16 great great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Fox 46 Charlotte. All rights reserved.