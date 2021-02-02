Advertisement

South Carolina woman celebrates 107th birthday 2 weeks after beating COVID-19

AP Photo
AP Photo(AP Photo)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUTY, S.C. (WVLT) -A South Carolina woman spent her 107th birthday with her family behind a glass wall.

Fox 46 Charlotte reported, 107-year-old Margaret Hoyle celebrated her birthday on Friday. Hoyle was born on Jan. 29, 1914.

At 106-years-old, Hoyle was still living by herself until she fell and broke her hip in July.

Fox 46 Charlotte reported, Hoyle’s family asked her other family members and friends to write her a personalized birthday message in hopes of receiving 107 cards. The goal was surpassed.

“I’m 107-years-old, today, and I beat the COVID,” said Hoyle.

Hoyle beat COVID two weeks ago.

Fox 46 Charlotte reported, Hoyle has outlived three out of her four children. She has 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 16 great great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Fox 46 Charlotte. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills in the 20s and accumulating snow for the higher terrain will make for a mess on...
Snowy, chilly First Alert Monday
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
Traffic being diverted onto I-640.
Victim identified in I-40 crash that caused hours-long closures
Robert Jacob Ray, 29 of Elizabethton
Tenn. man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested following pursuit
School closings in the Ozarks.
Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?

Latest News

Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Medical supplies at the East Knox Medical Clinic
UT students step in to help give Knox County residents free healthcare
KCSO says final farewell to one of its own
KCSO says final farewell to officer who died from COVID-19
Cookeville Police Department / Source: CPD
Cookeville police searching for hit-and-run suspect