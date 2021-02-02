Advertisement

Stax Museum offers virtual tours, online concert in February

Stax Museum
Stax Museum(Source: Stax Museum)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Tennessee is offering virtual “field trips” and an online concert in honor of Black History Month.

The Memphis-based museum said Monday the online tours will take viewers through the history of the Stax Records label, which produced soul music by Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas, the Staples Singers, Booker T. and the MGs and others.

A traditional museum tour will be combined with interviews and musical performances. They start Feb. 10.

Also, the Stax Music Academy plans an online concert and variety show on Feb. 17 featuring student musicians performing songs by Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 and others.

The show, entitled “R & R: Rhythm and Revolution: Expressions of Struggle, Collaboration, and Peace,” will be free of charge for students, schools, and youth organizations.

Registration for the tours and concert is available at the Stax Museum website.

