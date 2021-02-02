Teen killed, 2 others injured in Middle Tennessee crash

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - An 18-year-old and two others were killed in a car crash on a Middle Tennessee highway Monday.

WTVF reported that 18-year-old Johnathan Tyree was killed when his 2006 Nissan Quest crossed the center lane near Hiwassee Road, hitting a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado head-on.

Investigators said the Nissan came to rest off the right side of the road, and the truck came to rest on its side off the left side of the road.

The driver and passenger in the truck, Thomas and Paul Drumm, were injured in the crash.

