Advertisement

Teen killed, 2 others injured in Middle Tennessee crash

An 18-year-old and two others were killed in a car crash on a Middle Tennessee highway Monday.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - An 18-year-old and two others were killed in a car crash on a Middle Tennessee highway Monday.

WTVF reported that 18-year-old Johnathan Tyree was killed when his 2006 Nissan Quest crossed the center lane near Hiwassee Road, hitting a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado head-on.

Investigators said the Nissan came to rest off the right side of the road, and the truck came to rest on its side off the left side of the road.

The driver and passenger in the truck, Thomas and Paul Drumm, were injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party
School closings in the Ozarks.
Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?

Latest News

A South Carolina man faces robbery charges after passing a note indicating he was armed to a...
SC man accused of armed robbery said he was ‘just joking’
Chilly afternoon sunshine Tuesday
Cold blasts lasts past the 8-Day
Beware scammers pretending to be with Sevier County Sheriff’s Office
Buffalo Wild Wings to offer free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime
This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company's headquarters...
Amazon reveals eye catching helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed