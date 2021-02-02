Advertisement

Tennessee to offer virus vaccine to those 70 and older

The state says people aged 70 to 74 have a 70% higher rate of death and a 40% higher rate of...
The state says people aged 70 to 74 have a 70% higher rate of death and a 40% higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19 compared with those aged 65 to 69.(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee health officials announced on Monday that the state will soon begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to residents ages 70 and older.

The state Department of Health said on its website that Tennesseans can begin checking Tuesday with their counties to learn more about information about eligibility and registration. Furthermore, residents in the state’s metropolitan areas may have different instructions.

The health agency estimates that roughly 300,000 Tennesseans fall into the 70- to 74-year-old age group. The state is already vaccinating people 75 and older. It’s expanding the vaccination access due to a recent increase in its weekly COVID-19 vaccination allocation, up from an average of 80,000 doses to about 93,000 a week.

The state says people aged 70 to 74 have a 70% higher rate of death and a 40% higher rate of hospitalization from COVID-19 compared with those aged 65 to 69.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Nearly 7% of Tennessee’s population had received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
School closings in the Ozarks.
Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?
Winter Alerts for most today.
Cold wind and snow showers, First Alert Monday

Latest News

Eric Chase Torrens
Tennessee man charged in last month’s US Capitol riot
Tennessee’s Medicaid program, TennCare, announced enrollment totals Monday for the Katie...
290 children enroll in Tennessee disabled insurance program
Stax Museum
Stax Museum offers virtual tours, online concert in February
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from damaging the home, but said the vehicle was a...
Rural Metro battles pickup truck fire in North Knox Co.