Advertisement

UT students step in to help give Knox County residents free healthcare

A few retired doctors and nurses along with some UT students are working off the clock to helping people get access to free healthcare.
Medical supplies at the East Knox Medical Clinic
Medical supplies at the East Knox Medical Clinic(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Knox Free Medical Clinic has been going on at the Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church for nearly a decade.

Every Monday, many come to get free lab work, physicals and needed prescriptions. Farley Hardison, a patient at the clinic, said he’s thankful for the clinic’s services.

“They be on the job! They be on the job! You know, I wouldn’t know what I would do if this clinic wasn’t here. I just come right around the corner. It’s convenient, very convenient,” says Hardison.

Dr. Janet Purkey has been volunteering since the start of the clinic.

“We don’t ask, we don’t tell, we don’t care because there are a lot of people who have insurance and can’t afford the co-pay, or before COVID they couldn’t afford the bus to get to their appointment plus the co-pay. There’s a lot of reasons why people can’t afford to see their physician,” says Purkey.

Purkey said during the pandemic, a lot of the retired nurses and doctors haven’t felt safe to come back and volunteer at the clinic yet. But University of Tennessee students have been volunteering their time to help give patients the care they need.

“I’ve been coming here pretty much since my freshman year, and I’m currently a junior. I’m pre-dental so it doesn’t have much with what I want to do in the future, but again, I really like helping out people,” says student volunteer Varun Rangnekar.

Clinic Coordinator, Dorothy Davidson says the clinic is important to the East Knox Community.

“It’s very important because this is the only place these people have for continuity of care. In other words, their chart is maintained, they have a record, and can be maintained on the same medications,” says Davidson.

Davison also says the clinic needs help with a few maintenance issues.

If you can help with the electrical system, painting and roofing of the church, you are asked to message the clinic on Facebook or give them a call at (865) 312-5807.

The East Knox Free Health Clinic runs inside of the Magnolia Avenue United Methodist Church weekly from noon to 4 p.m.

Patients do not have to make an appointment in order to be seen.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills in the 20s and accumulating snow for the higher terrain will make for a mess on...
Snowy, chilly First Alert Monday
Traffic being diverted onto I-640.
Victim identified in I-40 crash that caused hours-long closures
Robert Jacob Ray, 29 of Elizabethton
Tenn. man wanted for attempted first-degree murder arrested following pursuit
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
Rain transitions to snow late Sunday into Monday as temperatures plunge.
Rainy Sunday to wintry First Alert Monday

Latest News

KCSO says final farewell to one of its own
KCSO says final farewell to officer who died from COVID-19
Cookeville Police Department / Source: CPD
Cookeville police searching for hit-and-run suspect
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party
Family grateful for help with child's recovery from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. Parker...
East Tenn. girl recovers from syndrome connected to COVID-19