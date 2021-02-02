Webinar to help families struggling with Alzheimer’s and COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A special webinar called Managing COVID-19: Special Issues Facing families Impacted By Alzheimer’s will be free and available to the public.

The meeting will be held in New York at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 5.

According to a release, the webinar will be led by Allison B. Reiss, MD, a member of Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Medical, Scientific, and Memory Screening Advisory Board, Associate Professor at NYU Long Island School of Medicine and Head of the Inflammation Section, Biomedical Research Institute, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Topics expected to be covered by Dr. Reiss include:

Steps that families can take to care for their loved ones if they suspect they may have COVID-19.

What to do when a diagnosis is made.

How to support recovery.

The importance of vaccination for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and their family caregivers.

Anyone who would like to register to attend the free event should click here.

