What is Tennessee’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy?

Favorite Valentine's Day Candy state-by-state
Favorite Valentine's Day Candy state-by-state(Zippa)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you agree with Tennesseans on their choice of the best Valentine’s Day candy?

A survey from Zippa shows that the state chose chocolate-covered strawberries as its favorite.

It looks like candy is one thing the US can agree on with 45 of the 50 states choosing something chocolate as the best.

In fact, Tennesseans are in line with the rest of the country with chocolate-covered strawberries being named the nationwide favorite.

Chocolate roses and M&M’s are tied for second place across the country.

To see more results and a breakdown of the survey click here.

