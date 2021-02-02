When could you get a $1,400 check?

(WVLT/CBS) - President Joe Biden has released a coronavirus relief plan that includes plans for a third round of stimulus checks for most Americans, at $1,400 each. While that might offer aid to millions, experts say it could be months until the payments arrive, according to CBS News.

The package, called the American Rescue Plan, faces pushback from Republican lawmakers. Heights Securities analyst Hunter Hammond expects it could be passed in the first quarter and range from $1.5 to $2.2 trillion.

Monday, a group of Republican lawmakers, unveiled an alternative plan that would scale back the checks to $1,000 per adult and lower the income cap for receiving the money. However, that does not appear to be gaining traction among other lawmakers. Democratic leaders in Congress filed a joint budget resolution kicking off the process for passing Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan without Republican support. CBS News reports that it requires only a majority vote for legislation to become law, though it can delay passage.

“The White House quickly signaled that it supports using the budget reconciliation process to pass the next round of coronavirus relief legislation, rather than passing a bill through regular order, which would require bipartisan support,” Goldman Sachs analyst Alec Phillips said in a note to investors “House and Senate Democratic leaders have signaled their intent to pass the budget resolution this week.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer indicated to Bloomberg News that he hoped to pass the next round by mid-March.

What’s holding up new stimulus checks?

CBS News reports that “chief among the issues are whether Republican lawmakers would support the package, or if the Biden administration would eventually tackle its spending priorities by breaking apart the spending proposals into two bills.”

Biden’s newly-confirmed Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, said last month during testimony that the administration would focus on quickly passing the relief plan. The plan, according to a report from Oxford Economics Chief U.S. Economist Gregory Daco, could lift GDP by .7 percent due to direct aid. Daco said that higher minimum wage along with state aid could boost the growth by 1.5 percent. He added that he expects the third round of relief to be approved before the end of March.

Are the $1,400 checks a done deal?

The answer, according to political and Wall Street analysts, is not yet because there is increasing debate about how the checks should be targeted.

The latest Republican proposal would lower the payment to $1,000 to single people earning up to $40,000 and married couples up to $80,000. The payments would decrease by income level cutting off entirely for single people earning over $50,000 and couples earning more than $100,000.

Height Securities’ Hammond predicts an 85 percent chance that a scaled-down package will be packaged by March, with checks likely included in the smaller part.

When would I get a third stimulus check?

It’s likely that, no matter the size of the relief plan, a third round of stimulus check money won’t land in bank accounts until mid- or late-March. Once the bill passes Congress, it must by signed by Biden, then distributed by the IRS. If a package is passed by the end of March, people might be getting their checks by early April.

—With reporting from the Associated Press.

