Advertisement

3 critically hurt in explosion on film set near Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people on a film set were critically hurt in an explosion that sparked a grass fire near Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials say the blast was reported in a mixed use industrial neighborhood of Santa Clarita.

Ambulances took three critical patients to hospitals.

Fire spread to a grassy hillside but firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames.

Sheriff’s officials advised residents to stay clear of the area about 30 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky woman wins $1M on scratch off
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Police arrested the victim’s husband 28-year-old Horace Nunez in connection to the incident.
Knoxville man arrested on murder charges after wife found fatally shot inside car
The University of Tennessee campus
UT student safe after being abducted from off-campus party
School closings in the Ozarks.
Is your child’s school closed, delayed or virtual Monday?

Latest News

From WVLT in the air
Tenn. officials team up to protect forests from fires
Hal Holbrook on set of the film "That Evening Sun.'
Remembering Hal Holbrook
A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick is visible near the U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police officer who died after riot to lie in honor
An investigation is underway into whether attorney Lin Wood was a legal resident of Georgia...
Ga. official investigating if lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims voted illegally