Amazon fulfillment center to create 800 new jobs in Alcoa, says Tenn. officials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Amazon fulfillment center coming to Alcoa will create 800 new jobs for East Tennesseans, according to Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

According to a release, the new state-of-the-art Amazon fulfillment center will be coming to Alcoa in 2022.

The 634,812 square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items such as books, electronics and consumer goods.

Employees will receive a starting wage of $15 an hour and full-time employees will receive benefits including full medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401 (k) with 50 percent match starting on day one of employment.

Amazon also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave and benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back which gives new parents flexibility with their growing families.

“Over the past year, Amazon has announced projects in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions, accounting for nearly 3,000 new jobs. As we continue to navigate through the pandemic and reboot our economy, we know our recovery is supported by the success of our Tennessee businesses. We are grateful that Amazon continues to provide jobs to thousands of Tennesseans, and we congratulate the company on its newest fulfillment center in Alcoa,” said Gov. Bill Lee

According to a release, the Alcoa fulfillment center will be the third Amazon center in Tennessee.

For more information visit the website here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.