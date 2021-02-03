Arctic air held off but it’s staying chilly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are some big changes in the forecast, many of which we think you’ll enjoy. Keep reading to learn about better sun and less - but still some - cold.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clouds move out in a hurry Wednesday morning, so we have more hours with sunshine versus yesterday. Temperatures are a tiny bit warmer today, in the upper 30s in the higher elevations to mid 40s, Southern Valley with Knoxville around 41 degrees. The wind is lighter today, so that’s a bigger comfort compared to yesterday!

Tonight comes with increasing thin, high clouds. This makes for another chilly night, at 26 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday quickly becomes a cloudy day. A stray shower is possible, but at least it’s dry with a high of 46 degrees.

The front helps to create a few showers late Thursday evening, but scattered moderate to isolated heavier rain moves through Thursday night to Friday morning. The timing works out well here, to leave isolated higher elevation snow and the back edge of rain around until 9 a.m. Friday.

Then we’ll have afternoon clearing. Friday’s high will officially be closer to 50 degrees overnight, but you’ll actually feel upper 30s by the morning and then mid 40s in the afternoon. Winds increase with this front, with gusts up 30 mph in the higher elevations starting Thursday night.

The update of Arctic air not dipping all the way into our and removal of the WVLT First Alert for next week, actually gives us a chilly but much more manageable stretch.

This weekend comes with a stray shower now for Saturday, then scattered wintry mix to snow showers Saturday night, with this tapering off early Sunday.

We’re looking at stretch of days in the low 40s on average on into next week, and more nights in the 20s. This is below average, but something we’ve felt at times this winter.

