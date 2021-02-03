Dolly Parton to release new fragrance this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced Wednesday that she will soon release a new fragrance. The scent she calls “Scent from Above” will be available for purchase this summer.

My new fragrance with @myscentbeauty is coming in July! Be the first to try it out 💕 Deluxe samples will be available for purchase this Sunday after the Super Bowl at https://t.co/SafqJGA525! pic.twitter.com/TExr7Z1BwC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 3, 2021

The announcement comes days before the Super Bowl, when Parton says deluxe samples will be for sale after the game.

You can sign up to be on Dolly’s email list, so you can be the first to know when the full sized fragrance launches.

