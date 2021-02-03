Advertisement

Dolly Parton to release new fragrance this summer

The announcement comes days before the Super Bowl when Parton says deluxe samples of her line will be available for sale after the game.(Dolly Parton Twitter)
By Arial Starks
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton announced Wednesday that she will soon release a new fragrance. The scent she calls “Scent from Above” will be available for purchase this summer.

The announcement comes days before the Super Bowl, when Parton says deluxe samples will be for sale after the game.

You can sign up to be on Dolly’s email list, so you can be the first to know when the full sized fragrance launches.

