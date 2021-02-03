Ford designs clear mask to help hearing impaired

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ford Motor Company has developed a clear respirator mask aimed to help the hearing impaired communicate during the pandemic.

The company said they have received patent-pending approval for the mask. They expect the mask to certify to N95 standards.

The masks will allow people to communicate with each other and help individuals who have hearing impairments read lips.

“One of the things that’s missing during the pandemic is the power of a smile,” Ford VP of Enterprise Product Line Management Jim Baumbick said in a press release. “This clear respirator promises to improve interactions between neighbors, at the store and for those who have hearing impairments.”

Ford said they are currently resting the masks to prove their effectiveness. They hope to have the masks available to the public by the spring.

