Former Ky. teacher to serve 15 years on child porn charges

Federal officials said he was in possession of more than 1,500 sexually explicit photos and...
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky middle school teacher convicted of child pornography charges has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Robert Alan Thompson, 34, of Hodgenville, Kentucky, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David J. Hale on Thursday in Louisville. Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett said in a news release that Thompson reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Thompson was fired from his job at a Hardin County middle school in April. He had also taught eighth grade in Franklin County.

Investigators found that Thompson initiated a conversation with one of his former eighth grade students in which he spoke of sexual subjects and asked and received explicit images of the student, The U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Federal officials said he was in possession of more than 1,500 sexually explicit photos and videos involving minors. The content was in a passcode-protected app on his phone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

