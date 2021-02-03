Advertisement

Gas leak injures 3, causes fire in Virginia

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (Gray News) - Crews are working to extinguish a gas-fed fire in Virginia on Wednesday.

The fire erupted from a gas leak, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Three workers were reportedly hurt and taken to the hospital; their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officials reported multiple cars were also set on fire as a result of the gas leak.

The gas company was also on scene, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported, and were attempting to shut off the gas to extinguish the fire.

Further details about the incident are not available at this moment.

UPDATE 2:07pm: The gas company is one scene and working to access the main valve to shut off the gas in the line. This...

Posted by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains listed as third-most dangerous national park
When could you get a $1,400 check?
In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley...
Unemployment benefits could hurt tax return
Sticking snow and cold in Lenoir City
Snow piles high in the Smokies, as a big cold snap looms
Report: Knoxville among top cities for bed bugs

Latest News

Paul's Oasis
Knox Co. Beer Board suspends Paul’s Oasis’ beer permit following multiple citations
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
White House offers ‘full support’ for Trump-era Space Force
Looking at the positive sides of the weather
Arctic air held off but it’s staying chilly
Democrats look to barrel ahead with 'big, bold' Covid-19 relief plan.
Biden shows flexibility but tells House to ‘go big’ on virus aid, including stimulus checks
REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Suspect asks for shoe back after losing it during fight with Memphis man over Porsche