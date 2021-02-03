Investigation underway following fatal Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said one person is in custody following a fatal shooting around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to KPD, the shooting happened on McCampbell Wells Way at Laurel Creek in East Knoxville.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered an unresponsive man in the road suffering from at least one gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

KPD officials said a suspect was detained on the scene for further investigation.

The incident is currently under investigation by KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit.

